Naomi S. King, infant daughter of Ivan and Malinda Stoltzfus King of 3363 Scenic Rd., Gordonville was stillborn on 6-4-2020 at UPMC Lititz.
Also surviving: siblings, Elmer (Barbie), Alvin, Daniel, Ivan Jr., Annie (Amos Esh), Rebecca, Lydiann, Malinda; grandparents, Amos & Malinda King, Gordonville, Daniel & Rebecca Stoltzfus, Honey Brook. A stillborn sister preceded her in death.
Interment was in Myer's Cemetery, Leola. Furman's -- Leola
