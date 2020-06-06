Naomi S. King, infant daughter of Ivan and Malinda Stoltzfus King of 3363 Scenic Rd., Gordonville was stillborn on 6-4-2020 at UPMC Lititz.

Also surviving: siblings, Elmer (Barbie), Alvin, Daniel, Ivan Jr., Annie (Amos Esh), Rebecca, Lydiann, Malinda; grandparents, Amos & Malinda King, Gordonville, Daniel & Rebecca Stoltzfus, Honey Brook. A stillborn sister preceded her in death.

Interment was in Myer's Cemetery, Leola. Furman's -- Leola

Plant a tree in memory of Naomi King
A living tribute »

LNP Media Group, Inc.

Tags

Furman Home for Funerals

59 West Main Street
Leola, PA 17540
717-656-6833
www.furmanfuneralhome.com

Sign up for our newsletter