Naomi S. Funk, 92, of Manor Township, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at her residence at St. Anne's Retirement Community. She was the wife of the late James H. Funk. She was born in Manor Township, daughter of the late Clayton R. and Elisabeth Sangery Shenk. Naomi worked for Wolfgang Candy at the Columbia Market House, the Student Memorial Center at Millersville University for five years and volunteered at the Columbia ReUzit Shop for 20 years. She was a lifetime member of Central Manor Church of God, also attended Calvary Church, Central Manor Camp Meeting and she enjoyed sewing, baking and cross stitching.
She is survived by two daughters: Patsy (Charlie) McCall, Comfort, TX; Jacqueline (David) Leaman, Willow Street. Three sons: J. Scott (Celesta Mummau) Funk, Millersville; Wesley (Laura Diller) Funk, Lancaster and Richard (Joyce Burkholder) Funk, Washington Boro. Fifteen grandchildren. Twenty-one great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her siblings: Abraham Shenk, Landis Shenk, Myrtle Potter, Clayton Shenk, Jr., Mary Shenk, Benjamin Shenk, Raymond Shenk, Ruth Shenk and Paul Shenk.
The Funk Family would like to thank everyone at St. Anne's Retirement Community for the care shown to their mother.
The Memorial Service will be held at Central Manor Church of God, 387 Penn Street, Washington Boro, on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at 4:00 P.M. with Pastor Scott Davis, officiating. Visitation will be held from 3:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. A Private Interment will be held in Masonville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: St. Anne's Retirement Community. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com