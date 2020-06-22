Naomi S. Esh, 91, of 5607 Strasburg Road, Gap, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 at her residence. Born in Gordonville, she was the daughter of the late Eli and Lydia Stoltzfus Smucker. She was the wife of the late Samuel S. Esh, Sr. Naomi was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
She is survived by: children, Anna wife of Ben Glick, Samuel, Jr. husband of Susie Stoltzfus Esh both of Gap; 18 grandchildren; 66 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Susie Diener of Gap, Abner husband of Sadie Smucker of New Holland, Eli husband of Annie Smucker of Gordonville, David husband of Susie Smucker of Kinzers, Katie Stoltzfus of Leola, Sadie Lapp of Gordonville; son-in-law, John husband of Ruth Beiler of Waveland, IN; sister-in-law Malinda Smucker of New Holland. She was preceded in death by: daughter, Mary Beiler; siblings, Anna Smucker, Amanda King, Jacob Smucker, Leah Esh, John Smucker, Mary Esh, Reuben Smucker, Lydia Esh, Leroy Smucker, and Amos Smucker.
The funeral will be private. Interment will be in Millwood Cemetery. Furman Home for Funerals, Leola.
