Naomi S. Breighner, 94 of St. John's Village, Columbia formerly of Manor Township passed away Monday evening, December 13, 2021. Born in Manor Township on December 23, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Howard E. and Mary Stauffer Keperling. She was the wife of Robert S. Breighner for 51 years when he preceded her in death in 1998.
Naomi was a longtime member of Stehman Memorial United Methodist Church, Millersville where she enjoyed playing piano for Sunday School. She worked for Hamilton Watch before marrying Bob, after raising her daughters, she worked for Carter's Clothing. She worked for Willie the Butcher at Stauffer's from the late 1980's to 1997.
Naomi was a caring and compassionate woman who loved her family. She enjoyed knitting and donated over 2200 handmade hats to GAIN, Global Aid Network over the years. She enjoyed reading and raising plants.
Naomi will be missed by her daughters, Bonnie Lou, wife of John Hess of Gettysburg, Nancy Jean, wife of Paul Marlin Charles of Hummelstown, Jane Marie Brady of Lancaster and Lois Ann Koser of Mountville, 13 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Joyce Stekervetz of Conestoga and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Paul S. Keperling and son-in-law, Jeffrey Koser.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Naomi's funeral service on Monday, December 20, 2021 at 11 AM from Stehman Church, 485 Indian Run Road, Millersville with Pastor Mike Miller officiating. Friends will be received at the church on Monday from 10 to 11 AM. Interment will be held in the Millersville Mennonite Cemetery.
Please omit flowers, memorial remembrances may be made in Naomi's memory to Mennonite Central Committee, PO Box 500, Akron, PA 17501.
