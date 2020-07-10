Naomi S. Beiler, age 92, formerly of Kinzers, entered into rest at the Lincoln Christian Home of Ephrata, on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Naomi was born in Gordonville to the late Reuben and Emma Stoltzfus Beiler. She was married to Aaron E. Beiler in 1948. They spent over 60 years together until his passing in 2009. She was a member of Mine Road Amish Mennonite Church. Naomi enjoyed sewing for the church sewing circle and for many mission projects, also piecing many comfort tops and crocheting.
Surviving are 4 sons: Vernon (Liz Fisher) Beiler of Paradise, Arthur (Fannie Beachy) Beiler of Burgettstown, Marlin (Gloria Stutzman) Beiler of Paradise, Naaman (Louise Martin) Beiler of Gulf Breeze, FL, 14 grandchildren, 6 step grandchildren, 59 great-grandchildren, 13 step great-grandchildren, 2 sisters: Marie wife of the late Henry Zook of Goshen, IN, Ruth (Dave Martin) of Pine Falls, Manitoba, Canada, Paul (Elsie Smoker) Beiler of Ephrata. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Orpha Joy and a son, Floyd, brother, Leroy, 3 great-grandchildren and 1 step great-grandchild.
The viewing will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 11th at the Mine Road Amish, Mennonite Church, 5101 Mine Road, Kinzers, PA, followed by the funeral and burial at 3 p.m. This will all take place outdoors under a tent, and you are welcome to bring your own chair.
We want to extend a special thank you to the staff at Cocalico Christian Home and also the staff at Lincoln Christian Home, for the excellent care you have given to our mother and grandmother. shiveryfuneralhome.com
