Naomi Ruth "Ginger" Gingerich, 75, went home to the arms of her beloved Jesus from her home in Lititz on July 27, 2021. She was born September 18, 1945, in Linwood, Michigan and grew up in Versailles, MO.
She attended Heston College in Kansas and then completed a general diploma in nursing at Kansas City General Hospital. She was a highly respected and compassionate RN in many settings, including Kansas City, Lancaster General Hospital, Baltimore, Sarasota, Heart of Lancaster Regional Hospital, Hospice of Lancaster County, and most recently Linden Hall School in Lititz. She ministered in each setting with a memorable blend of efficiency, competency and warmth, making friends everywhere she went. She was known for her huge heart and listening ear as well as her zany wit and lively sense of humor. She loved to travel nationally and internationally, and had been in all but one of the US States. She was a member of Newport (Dove) Church and spread the love of her Lord wherever she went.
She was predeceased by her parents, LeRoy and Mary Alice Gingerich and her brother, Jim Gingerich, and is survived by her nephew, Rob Crain, niece, Deborah Washburn, grandniece, Samantha Woodall, grandnephew, Ryan Gingerich and many other beloved family members.
There will be a visitation at Dove Westgate Church, 1755 West Main St., Ephrata, PA on August 13 from 6-9 PM and August 14 from 8-11 AM, followed by a memorial service starting at 12 noon. To leave the family an online condolence, visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
