Naomi Ruth Bagnoli, 93, on April 23, 2020, went to be with her Lord and Savior to assist her husband David who died in 1998, in preparation of the next family event of the weekend at the cabin with family and friends. A great cook, Phillies fan and avid card player, she enjoyed her friends at Conestoga View who gave her great care where she enjoyed the Tuesday Bible studies.
Naomi loved her grandson, Shane and the fur babies of the family. She will be lovingly missed by her sons, David (Carol), and Douglas (Nancy). She was born to the late William G and Myrtle Sweigart and was preceded in death by five sisters: Marion Hess, Helen Sensenig, Bernice Gockley, Miriam Dombach and Ethel Collmer, and two brothers, William and Wilmer Sweigart.
Private services will be held at a later date and burial will be in St Joseph's New Catholic Cemetery under the direction of DeBordSnyder Funeral Home and Crematory 141 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602.
The family wishes to extend a special "Thank You" to the 8th. floor nursing staff at Conestoga View
