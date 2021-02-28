Naomi R. Grubb, 86, of Lancaster, passed away on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Manor Township, she was the daughter of the late Orvin C. and Mary (Groff) Keperling.
In 1960, Naomi married the love of her life, Lloyd J. Grubb, Jr. They would raise a family together and build a beautiful home. They would go on to celebrate more than 58 years of marriage until Lloyd's passing in 2018.
Naomi was dedicated to her family and her faith. In her earlier years she displayed her exceptional talent of playing the piano and organ by serving as church organist in several local churches. Some may remember her playing the calliope in the Millersville Parade and accompanying the Victory Quartet for 25 years. Music played a key role in Naomi's life, which she passed along to her family. Even after she began losing her sight, she never lost her love for playing or listening to music. She was a member of the Grace Community Church of Willow Street.
She will be sorely missed by her children: Dianne Moody wife of Sue, of Lancaster, Donna Falk, wife of Rick of Columbia, and Douglas Grubb, husband of Rebecca of Millersville, siblings: Paul Keperling of Lancaster and Mildred Johnson of Illinois, as well as 7 grandchildren. She was preceded in passing by her loving husband, Lloyd, and siblings: Marvin, Rev. Ira, Alvin, John, and Grace.
Friends and family are invited to attend a funeral service on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 N. George St., Millersville, PA 17551 at 12 PM. A viewing will be held from 10 AM until the time of the service. Interment to follow at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pennsylvania Association for the Blind, pablind.org/donate-online or Kindred at Home Foundation, app.etapestry.com/onlineforms/KindredatHomeFoundationInc/KAHF.html
The service will be live streamed to Naomi's online obituary at SnyderFuneralHome.com