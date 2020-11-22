Naomi N. Wyble, 78, Ephrata, PA passed away after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease and lung cancer at home on November 19. Born in Ephrata, PA, she was the daughter of the late Milton Nolt and Margie Nolt (Gehman). In addition to her husband, Bob Wyble, Naomi is survived by her son, Brad Wyble (Beth Spillman) and her granddaughter, Zoe Rose Wyble. She was preceded in death by, Elizabeth Nolt (stillborn) and her sister, Evelyn Horning (Leroy). She is also survived by, Irene Ebersole (Andrew), Ira Nolt (Dorothy), Elvin Nolt, Wilmer Nolt (Doris), Ella Mae Murray (George), Betty Sauder (Marvin), John Nolt (Lois), Dorcas Benner (Phillip), Eugene Nolt (Rosalin) Barbara Herr (Larry), and Brenda High (Jesse).
Naomi served two years of voluntary service at Crawford Long Hospital, in Atlanta, Georgia with her husband Bob Wyble. Following voluntary service, she graduated from Millersville University with a Bachelor's Degree in English and earned a certificate in teaching business education at Elizabethtown College. After earning these degrees, she spent 5 years as Office Manager at the Mennonite Central Committee office in Akron, PA. After this career, Naomi served as a tour manager for Menno Travel Service in Ephrata for 16 years. She traveled around the world setting up tours for clients of Menno Travel Service, and led group tours to St Petersburg, Russia, Morocco, Israel and numerous places in Europe including Germany and Spain. She was known for developing wonderfully complete itineraries and getting everyone back home on time. She organized travel arrangements for Mennonite World Conference in India and in Strasbourg, France. Following her career as a tour manager, Naomi was director of administrative service at Mennonite Central Committee for 5 years. She was also a longstanding member of Akron Mennonite Church. She loved to travel with her husband Bob and she loved to knit, read non-fiction and follow politics. The love of her life was her granddaughter Zoe.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers please send contributions in her honor to Mennonite Central Committee, 21 S 12th St. Akron, PA 17501 or at the website donate.mcc.org.