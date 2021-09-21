Naomi M. Pritchard, 101, formerly of Sinking Spring, passed into the arms of Jesus, on Friday, September 17, 2021, at Maple Farm Nursing Center. She was the wife of the late Percy W. Pritchard and her first husband, the late Jack E. Weinhold. Born in Elverson, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of Tyson Segner and Elsie (Rohrbach).
Naomi was a graduate of Reading High School Class of 1938. During her life she was employed as Credit Manager at Cambridge Lee Industries and retired from there at the young age of 84. She most enjoyed spending time with her family, sewing, and decorating her home. Due to limited eyesight, Naomi spent the previous 8 years living with her daughter and son-in-law in Lititz. She was also a member of Grace Church of Ephrata where her grandson is pastor.
Naomi is survived by her daughter, Karen W. Gromis, wife of Robert A., of Lititz; grandchildren, Matthew A. Gromis, husband of Tami, of Ohio; Bradley A. Gromis, husband of Liz, of Ephrata; Amanda Sell, wife of Andy, of Ephrata; great-grandchildren, Josiah, Judah, Jonah, Anthony, Ayson; and sister Marian A. Henry of Reading. She was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Segner of Shillington.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Bean Funeral Homes, Sinking Spring, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Grace Church of Ephrata, 62 Hahnstown Road, Ephrata, PA 17522.