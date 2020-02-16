Naomi Leah Jacquet, 105, of Lancaster, PA, leapt into the arms of her loving Lord and Savior on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Brethren Village, Lancaster, PA. Naomi was born in Mechanic Grove, PA on April 8, 1914, a daughter of the late Charles S. and Gertrude (Hertzler) Livengood.
She was a graduate of Elizabethtown High School, Class of 1931, attended Elizabethtown College, and then transferred to the Hahnamann Hospital of Nursing, receiving her BA in Nursing. On March 1, 1944 she joined the Army Nursing Cadet Corps as a registered nurse. When WWII was over, she continued working in the VA Hospital in Buffalo, NY, retiring in 1967. One of the highlights of her life was taking a motorcycle sidecar ride throughout Lancaster County for her 100th birthday. She enjoyed knitting and lending a helping hand to anyone in need. She crocheted hundreds of afghans, dishcloths, and booties, which she gave away as gifts. Having lived in various states across the country, Naomi made a great impression on all the lives that she touched. She lived her faith by spreading the good news of Jesus. She was loved by everyone and made a real difference in the world by her generous, loving nature. She was a member of the Church of the Brethren.
She was the widow of Russell J. Jacquet. Naomi is survived by a sister, Gladys L. Greiner, of Elizabethtown. A loving aunt to twenty three nieces and nephews, and numerous great nieces and great nephews. She was preceded in death by four sisters, Margaret Greenawalt Keller, Martha Musser Auker, Mary Wolgemuth, and Ruth Landis.
Funeral Services will be held at Noon on Thursday, February 20, 2020 in the Chapel of Brethren Village, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lancaster, PA, with Rev. Dana E. Statler officiating. A viewing will be held from 11:00 A.M. to Noon on Thursday in the chapel. Graveside services will be at 3:00 P.M. on Thursday in Mt. Tunnel Cemetery, Elizabethtown, PA. Arrangements are entrusted to the Michael J. Shalonis Funeral Home, Marysville, PA.
