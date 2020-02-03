Naomi L. Twigg, 73, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Reading Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Levi S. and Susie Lapp Zook.

Surviving are: a sister, Emma L. Beiler, Lancaster; a brother, Elam L. married to Martha Bawell Zook, Gordonville; a sister-in-law, Jean Spangler Zook, TN. She was preceded in death by: a brother, Jesse Zook; a brother-in-law, Emanuel Beiler.

Funeral services will be held from the Furman Home for Funerals 59 W. Main St., Leola, on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 10:30 AM with interment following in Gordonville Cemetery. Friends may call from 10 to 10:30 AM at the funeral home on Tuesday. Furman's – Leola

