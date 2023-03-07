Naomi L. Esh, age 73 of 1336 Flintville Road, Delta, passed away on Monday, March 6, 2023 at her home. She was the wife of the late Melvin K. Esh who passed away on November 10, 2014. Born in Bird-In- Hand, she was the daughter of the late John S. and Annie Lapp Miller.
Naomi was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are 7 children; Annie M., wife of Henry K. Beiler of Quarryville, Aaron M., husband of Anna King Esh, John M., husband of Barbara Beiler Esh, Emanuel M., husband of Martha Z. King Esh, Jacob M., husband of Emma Stoltzfus Esh, Melvin K., Jr., husband of Fannie Petersheim Esh, all of Delta, and Lizzie M., wife of Dave Stoltzfus of Peach Bottom, 35 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and 5 siblings; Emma L., wife of David Lantz of Gordonville, Jacob L., husband of the late Katie Blank Miller, Emmanuel C., husband of Fannie Ebersole Miller, both of Bird-In-Hand, John L., husband of Malinda Stoltzfus Miller, and Lloyd L., husband of Susie Allgyer Miller, both of Lancaster. She was preceded in death by 2 sisters; Lizzie L., late wife of Daniel Zook of Lancaster, and Mary L., late wife of Eli King of Gordonville.
Funeral service will take place from the late home, 1336 Flintville Road, Delta, on Wednesday, March 8th at 9 a.m. Interment will be in the Delta Amish Cemetery. Friends may call at the late home from the time of this notice until the time of service. reynoldsandshivery.com
