Naomi K. Moyer, 81, StoneRidge resident, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020, in the presence of loving family while in Hospice care at the Lebanon WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital.
She was the loving wife of the late Lloyd M. Moyer, Camp Swatara - he passed in 2016.
Born in Reamstown on November 22, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Ruth F. (Buckwalter) Keller - Wagner and Jacob W. Keller.
Naomi graduated from Cocalico High School, in 1957. She was a dedicated home maker before the family moved to Camp Swatara, where she performed as the Food Service Director. Years later, she worked for S. Clyde Weaver at the Lebanon Farmers Market. Naomi was an active member of the Little Swatara Church of the Brethren, Bethel. She always enjoyed family, friends, and her grandchildren - in addition to sewing, crafting, gardening, and birding.
She is survived by daughters, LuCinda, wife of David Bradley - Quentin, Melissa, wife of John Hipps - Dayton, VA, son, Errol, husband of Nanette Moyer - East Petersburg; grandchildren, Ethan, husband of Jenna, Jacob, husband of Allison, Alton, and Adeline; twin sister of Ruth Gunn - Cordova, MD, sister, Gwendolyn, wife of Abram Shrom - Denver, brother, Paul, husband of Deborah Keller - Stevens; and numerous nieces and nephews. Naomi was preceded in death by a sister, Anna Miller, and a brother, Jacob Keller.
A graveside service will be held Friday, August 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Little Swatara Church of the Brethren Cemetery, Bethel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Little Swatara COB, P.O. Box 437, Bethel, PA 19507.
Grose Funeral Home, Myerstown, has been entrusted with the arrangements.