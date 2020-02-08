Naomi K. Blank, 71, of Fairmount Homes, passed away on Friday February 7, 2020 at Fairmount Homes, Ephrata, PA.
She was the daughter of the late Daniel L. and Lizzie (King) Lapp. A homemaker, she was a member of the Old Order Amish Church. Her husband was the late David S. Blank.
Naomi is survived by siblings, Lena married to Leroy Stoltzfus, New Providence, Elsie married to Moses Smoker, Myerstown, Betty married to Jonathan Hershberger, Quarryville; foster brother, James married to Katie Bawell, Gordonville.
Funeral services: Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, 12:00pm Noon at the home of Benuel K. Esch, 5127 Amish Rd., Kinzers. Viewing: from the time of this notice till the service at the home of Mose Blank, 5183 Amish Rd., Kinzers. Burial: Millwood Cemetery. Furman's – Leola
