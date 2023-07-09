Naomi Hoffman, 85 of Lancaster, died Friday, July 7, 2023, at Evergreen Estates of Lancaster. She was affectionately known as Memaw by her closest family and was a woman who loved deeply. She loved her family and friends. She was deeply devoted to her Christian faith. Naomi was a hard worker and she enjoyed being surrounded by those she loved. As a loyal wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she lived her life to the fullest with a distinctive laugh we will all miss.
She touched so many lives, and she will always be remembered for her loving spirit and infectious smile.
Naomi is survived by children, Beverly Adkins, John E. Hoffman both of Lancaster, Robert L. husband of Susan Costarella Hoffman of Landisville; grandchildren, Hope M. Adkins-Durante wife of Michael of New Holland, Jenifer L. Hoffman-Komarow wife of Christopher of Leola, James E. Adkins husband of Janyce of Raritan, NJ; six great-grandchildren; brother, E. Ken Groff husband of Lois of Lititz.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John D. Hoffman; a son, David B. Hoffman; sisters, Miriam Willwerth and Marian Russell.
The funeral will be held on Friday, July 14, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Ephrata United Zion Church, 408 E. Fulton St., Ephrata, PA. Viewings will be held on Thursday, July 13, 2023, from 6-8:00 p.m. at Furman Home for Funerals, 59 W. Main St., Leola and Friday, 10-11:00 a.m., at the church. Interment will be in Memory Gardens, Ephrata. FurmanFuneralHome.com
