Naomi G. Sauer, age 90, of Quarryville, PA, passed away at the Lancaster General Hospital on Thursday, March 11, 2021. She was the wife of Kermit C. Sauer with whom she celebrated 56 years of marriage with on November 14th. She was born in Lancaster, daughter of the late Willis & Frances Myer Groff.
She was a member of Calvary Monument Bible Church of Paradise, where she was a faithful volunteer. In the past she had attended Eastern Mennonite College. Naomi loved cats, playing piano, music and most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family.
Surviving besides her husband is a son, Jeffrey S. husband of Patricia Klonaris Sauer of Quarryville, 3 grandchildren: Jonathan Telepchak, Zachary & Shannon Sauer, 2 great-grandchildren: Connor & Farrah Telepchak. She was preceded in death by 4 siblings: Miriam Longenecker, Melvin, Norman & Willis Groff.
Funeral service will take place from Calvary Monument Bible Church, 1660 Mine Road, Paradise, PA on Wednesday, March 17th at 2 p.m. with a viewing time from 1:30 until time of service. Pastor Chris Lenhart will be officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com
Browse »