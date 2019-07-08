Naomi E. (Ebersole) Brubaker, 72, of 1530 Buffalo Rd., Lewisburg, went to be with the Lord at 9:00 pm on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at her residence.
Born on July 05, 1947 in Highspire, Dauphin County, a daughter of the late Clarence S. and Emma B. (Siegrist) Ebersole. On July 20, 1968, she married James Clyde Brubaker, who survives. Together, they moved to Union County in August of 1968 and her passing breaks a marital union of 50 years.
She graduated from Lancaster Mennonite School in 1965 and from the LPN program at Chambersburg Vocational School in 1967.
Naomi was farm wife and assisted her husband in the farming operation. She had also worked in the bakery of Country Cupboard for a number of years. Over the years she would spend time volunteering for Hospice of Evangelical and the Pregnancy Care Center.
She was a member of the Buffalo Valley Church of the Brethren. She was active in supplying meals to the church family, involved in the worship and music ministry, and served on the deacon board.
Naomi enjoyed painting slates, making crafts, and needle work. She was a gracious hostess, excellent cook, and supported her husband's years in ministry through hosting many members of the congregation, and offering assistance to those in need of a helping hand. She especially cherished her grandchildren; spending time with them and attending their sporting events.
Surviving are in addition to her husband, is one daughter and son-in-law, Sharon and husband Matt McClellan of Granville Summit, PA, two sons and daughters-in-law, Curtis and Christine Brubaker of Mifflinburg, Jerrel B. and Jennifer Brubaker of Lewisburg, eight grandchildren, Riley, Hunter Nicole, Carson, Kellon, Luke, Grady, Laine, and Piper, three sisters, Marion Clapper of Willow Street, Mildred Martin of York, Nyla Martin of Lampeter, and one brother, J. Clarence Ebersole of New Holland.
Family and friends are invited to the viewing from 6 to 8 pm on Friday, July 12, 2019 and from 9:30 to 10:30 am on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the Buffalo Valley Church of the Brethren, 46 Brethren Road, Mifflinburg, where the funeral will be held at 11 with Pastors Eric Reamer, Donita Keister, officiating. A private time of farewell for immediate family will be observed from 10:30 until the time of service.
Interment will be in Buffalo Valley Church of the Brethren Cemetery. Following the graveside service the family invites attendees to share in a prepared meal and time of fellowship in the church's gathering space.
To share in Naomi's online memorial, please visit www.adamofh.com
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut Street, Mifflinburg.