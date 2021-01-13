Naomi E. Beiler, age 82, of Lancaster, PA, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, surrounded by her husband and 8 children. She was the wife of Isaac S. Beiler with whom she celebrated 61 years of marriage on November 19th. She was born in Paradise, daughter of the late Amos H. & Naomi Fisher Fisher.
She attended the Worship Center of Leola, and in the past was an active member of Sandy Hill Community Church where she formed many lasting relationships. Naomi was a nurturing homemaker and helpmate to her husband on the family farm for 40 years and then owned and operated Naomi's Personal Touch Cleaning Services for over 25 years.
She enjoyed collecting beautiful dishes, and found great delight in giving them away during her brief illness. She also enjoyed flower gardening, cooking & baking, and was famously known for her shoofly pies. She profoundly impacted people by her gift of serving and hospitality. Naomi was a proficient writer and keeper of family history.
Surviving besides her husband are 8 children: Mel husband of Wilma Lantz Beiler of Gap, Fan wife of Carl Smucker of Gordonville, Chet husband of Sharon Kreider Beiler of Manheim, Leon husband of Christina Mellinger Beiler of East Petersburg, Thomas D. Beiler of Willow Street, Janet wife of Marlin Smucker of Lancaster, Yvonne wife of Linford Stoltzfus of New Providence, Naomi Janelle wife of Jake Stoltzfus of Lancaster, 26 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, 4 siblings: Stephen S. husband of Rosene Fisher of Willow Street, Susie Stoltzfus of Bird In Hand, John Fisher of Hawaii, Lydia Z. wife of Amos K. Blank of Narvon. She was preceded in death by 10 siblings: Isaac L., Amos J., Jesse L., Eli B., Benjamin A., Joseph L. Fisher, Katie Stoltzfus, Mary Stoltzfus, Miriam King and Anna Petersheim.
A viewing will take place at Ridgeview Mennonite Church, 3723 Ridge Road, Gordonville on Friday from 1 to 3 p.m. and again from 5 to 6:45 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. Interment will be private in the Sandy Hill Community Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Masonic Village Hospice, 98 Masonic Drive, Suite 101, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Our heartfelt thanks goes out to Hospice Nurse Jessica for her tender care. shiveryfuneralhome.com