Naomi Doris Bechtold, 87, departed this life on December 4, 2022 at Pleasantview Communities. She was born on October 11, 1935 to parents John S. and Ursula (Myer) Bechtold in Lancaster. Naomi graduated from Lancaster Mennonite High School (1953); Lancaster General Hospital School of Nursing (1960); Eastern Mennonite College, Harrisonburg, VA (1964); and Emory University, Atlanta, GA (1971). During those years, she also had several short courses including a summer at Goshen College, IN.
Naomi's professional experiences included teaching in the Nursing Department at LGH and Clinical Nursing in the newly opened Intensive Care Unit at LGH. She served with several agencies including private duty and supervision.
In 1969, Naomi moved to Georgia, where she taught nursing at a diploma nursing school in Gainesville for seven years. She then transferred to a management position in a South Carolina hospital. Following that, she taught for 10 years at a 2-year nursing program in Dahlonega, GA. She attended Berea Mennonite Church in Atlanta.
Naomi was a member of Blossom Hill Mennonite Church where she served in various roles over the years.
Naomi is survived by nieces and nephews: June, Marlin (Jan), Wayne (Debbie), Harold (Sue), and Paul (Lisa) Bechtold; 16 great-nieces and nephews, 32 great-great-nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Jay (1995), sister, Ruth (2000), sister-in-law, Ruth Bechtold Fisher (2010), niece, Marian Kanode (2013), and nephew, Nelson Bechtold (2021), husband of Connie.
Naomi has gifted her body to Medical Science. A memorial service will be held at Blossom Hill Mennonite Church, 333 Delp Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601 on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at 11 a.m. A visitation will be held at 10:30 a.m. Gifts in memory of Naomi may be sent to the church at the address above. To leave an online condolence, please visit
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097
A living tribute »