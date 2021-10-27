Naomi Caroline Byers, age 91, passed away peacefully in the arms of Jesus on October 25, 2021. She was born on March 30, 1930 in Christiana, PA to the late Elam and Elizabeth Mast Smoker.
Naomi loved Jesus more than anything else. She would share about him boldly every chance she got, no matter who she was speaking with, including her family. She prayed for each family member by name, challenging them to live for Jesus. She was inspiring, encouraging, and always giving of herself. She had fortitude and a deep inner strength that was rooted in the Lord, seeing her through many mountains and valleys during her lifetime.
Naomi enjoyed gathering the family together, connecting with friends and her Strasburg Mennonite Church family. She enjoyed cooking, canning and traveling on motorcycle trips with her husband and friends.
Her life was a living example of Galatians 2:20, her favorite verse.
Naomi is survived by her four daughters and their husbands; Beverly (Michael) Landis, Carol (Daniel) Davis, Audrey (Jeffery) See, Debra (Ricky) Brubaker; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; 3 sisters; Erma (Dave) Clemens, Louise (Paul) Miller, Jeanette (Kenneth) Eby; and sister-in-law, Ann Smoker.
Naomi was preceded in death by her daughter Jodi, and her husband Harold to whom she was married for sixty four years, and for whom she cared for the last sixteen years of his life; and a brother, Elvin Smoker.
A Funeral Service will be held at Strasburg Mennonite Church, 1514 Village Road, Strasburg, PA on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at 3:00 PM with Pastor John Meck officiating. A viewing will be held from 1:30 PM until the time of service. Traditional interment will be private. Murray A. Miller with Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home serving the family. reynoldsandshivery.com
