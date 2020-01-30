Naomi B. Stoltzfoos, 81, of Bunker Hill Rd., Strasburg, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 of natural causes. She was the wife of the late Jacob B. Stoltzfoos who died in 2016, and daughter of the late Christian S. and Anna D. Stoltzfus Beiler. Mrs. Stoltzfoos was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
She is survived by: six sons, Christ husband of Sadie Mae Fisher Stoltzfoos, Henry husband of Ida Miller Stoltzfoos, both of Strasburg, John husband of Lydia Stoltzfus Stoltzfoos, Leola, Amos husband of Marian Lapp Stoltzfoos, Ronks, Elmer husband of Lena Mae Zook Stoltzfoos, Benuel husband of Sylvia King Stoltzfoos, both of New York; 5 daughters, Arie wife of David Riehl, Gap, Anna wife of Benjamin Kauffman, Amanda wife of Jacob Stoltzfus Jr., both of Atglen, Hannah wife of David Zook, Linda wife of Samuel Zook, both of Strasburg; 64 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; 4 brothers, John and Gideon Beiler, both of Leola, Benuel Beiler, Peach Bottom, Christian Beiler, Spring Mills; 2 sisters, Sally Stoltzfus and Annie Beiler, both of New Danville. She was preceded in death by: a grandchild; a brother, Elam Beiler; a sister, Lydia Beiler; sister-in-law, Rebecca Beiler; brother-in-law, Elam Stoltzfus.
Funeral services: 9 a.m., Friday, January 31, 2020 at the Christian Stoltzfoos residence, 373 Sawmill Rd., Strasburg. Viewing: at the Christian Stoltzfoos residence till the service. Interment: Bunker Hill Cemetery. Furman's – Leola
