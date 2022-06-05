Naomi A. Rutherford, 84, of St. John's Herr Estate, Columbia, passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022 at Luther Acres. Born to the late Edwin E. and Naomi Nolte Rutherford, she lived in Marietta for many years in the Rutherford family home on Walnut Street. Naomi graduated from Donegal High School in 1955, its first graduating class. She was a member of Columbia United Methodist Church, and Eastern Star Chapter #422 for sixty years. She worked in retail and enjoyed people, sports and going to the movies, plus a good meal out.
She was preceded in death by her older brother Henry and twin brother Eddie. Naomi is survived by one niece: Anne Rutherford, Portland, OR, who will miss her "Aunt Nomie."
The Memorial Service will be held in the Chapel at St. John's Herr Estate, 200 Luther Lane, Columbia on SATURDAY, JULY 23, 2022 AT 10:00 A.M. with Rev. Thomas Grubbs, officiating. Interment in Marietta Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Columbia United Methodist Church, 510 Walnut Street, Columbia, PA 17512. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
