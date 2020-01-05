Naomi A. Frank, 88, of Lititz, PA, formerly of Elizabethtown, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday morning, January 4, 2020 at Landis Homes. Born in West Earl Twp., Lancaster County, she was the daughter of the late Elam K. and Ada Myers Burkholder. She was the wife of Richard H. Frank for 66 years on September 26.
A homemaker, Naomi was a member of Elizabethtown Mennonite Church where she was active with the sewing circle and a child care provider for the Mothers and Others ministry. She also took an active role in supporting her husband's pastoral ministry at the church. She knotted over 800 comforters for Mennonite Central Committee that were then given to those in need.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by five children, Karen S., wife of Kenneth Rutt, of Souderton, Dean L. Frank of Bainbridge, Audrey J., wife of Kevin Rohrer, of Manheim, Dale R., husband of Denette Cogley Frank, of Elizabethtown, and Beth A. Sauder of Lancaster; 13 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by four siblings, Alma R. Campbell, John J. Burkholder, Mervin E. Burkholder, and Richard E. Burkholder; and a foster son, Robert Weirich.
The family expresses deep gratitude to the staff of Manheim House at Landis Homes and Hospice and Community Care for the gracious care provided to Naomi during these last weeks.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday afternoon, January 9, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Elizabethtown Mennonite Church, 300 South Spruce Street, Elizabethtown, PA with Pastor Conrad Kanagy officiating. Private interment will be in Elizabethtown Mennonite Cemetery. The family will receive guests during a viewing at the West Bethany Chapel of Landis Homes, 1001 East Oregon Road, Lititz 17543 on Wednesday from 5-8:00 PM. Guests will also be received on Thursday morning at the church from 11-11:45 AM. There will be no viewing Thursday morning. Please omit flowers. If desired, contributions may be made to the caring fund of Landis Homes. To express a condolence with the family or to watch a webcast of the service beginning Friday, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
