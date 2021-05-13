Nancy Zerby

Nancy L. Zerby, 91, of York went home to be with the Lord peacefully on May 11, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Nancy was born on March 6, 1930, in Harrisburg, PA. She was the youngest daughter of the late Park and Catherine (Hepner) Zellers. She married her high school sweetheart, William (Bill) Zerby on November 1, 1952, and was happily married for 69 years.
Nancy is survived by a daughter, Cynthia (Cindy) Renehan, and a son, William (Will) Zerby. She was also the mother of the late Michael A. Zerby. Nancy is the grandmother of nine granddaughters, Amy K. Durn, Emily Foltz-Holland, Stacey Foltz Stark, Jamie J. Renehan, Katie R. Zerby, Julia E. Zerby, Hillary N. Snader, Jennifer M. Zerby, and Allison R. Zerby, and eight great-grandchildren, Ava L. Mahoney, Luke L. Mahoney, Clarence J. McDonald, Gregory K. Holland, Laiken O. Holland, Braxton Q. Holland, Jocelyn M. Stark, and Isla B. Stark, all of whom will all miss her terribly.
Nancy attended Central Penn Business College and worked as a legal secretary for the law firm of Arvey, Hodes & Montynband in Chicago, IL, as well as for the late Harry S. Garman at Hartman, Underhill, and Brubaker in Lancaster, PA, for 25 years. She was an active member at St. Paul Lutheran Church in York for over 31 years, where she sang beautifully in the choir, studied scripture and provided worldwide and community outreach with the Women of the Word, and shared her gift of hospitality on the Social Ministry Committee and with Our Daily Bread Soup Kitchen in York.
Nancy will be remembered for her love of reading, willingness to play any card or board game, baking an extra special treat for neighbors and friends, and the joy she experienced spending time with her grand and great-grandchildren. Always quick witted and happy to relate any situation to a family story, Nancy's legacy of love will live on in the family she cherished.
A Celebration of Life will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 250 Trinity Road, York, on Friday, May 14, 2021. A viewing will be held at 12:00 PM, followed by the service at 1:00 PM. The service will be available by livestream on the church's Facebook page or through their website. The Reverend Sally A. Gausmann and The Reverend Paul W. Gausmann will be officiating at the service. Burial will be private in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens in Columbia. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Nancy's name to the Organ Fund at St. Paul Lutheran Church. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd. in York is in charge of the arrangements. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com