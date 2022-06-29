Nancy Y. Danz of Ephrata passed away Sunday June 19th 2022 in the care of Promedica West Reading. She was the widow of Vincent R. Danz, who passed away October 19, 2021. Nancy was predeceased by her beloved youngest son, Vincent M. Danz of Cologne, Germany, who died unexpectedly in January 2020.
Nancy and Vincent were members of Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church, Ephrata, and St. John Neumanns, Lancaster. Nancy and Vince always had a house full of cats and dogs who they happily spoiled.
Nancy is survived by her children, Stephen M. Danz of Reading; Timothy P. Danz of Lancaster; and Susan C. Danz of Seattle, WA. The family would like to thank all the staff members of Promedica West Reading for the care and compassion they provided to both Nancy and Vincent while in their care. Condolences may be expressed at kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
