Nancy "Wigo" Acosta-Ruiz, 49, of Manheim, passed away unexpectedly at home, Thursday, September 2, 2021, following a brief illness. Born in Manhattan, NY, she was the daughter of Rosalia Ruiz and the late Damian Acosta. She was the loving and faithful companion of Jose Diaz (Wigo).
Nancy was a sales manager for Rent-A-Center for many years. She was proud to be a co-owner of Wigo Racing. Nancy and Wigo traveled the country competing in dragster races. She also loved to dance to Salsa music. More than anything, she was a devoted mother and grandmother and loved her grandchildren immensely.
In addition to her mother, Rosalia and companion, Jose, Nancy is survived by her children: Joe Vazquez, of Lancaster; Lilliam Vaquez, of Three Rivers, MI; and Alexandra Vazquez of Bethlehem; 6 grandchildren; and 4 siblings.
Family and friends are invited to a viewing from 9AM to 12PM, Sunday, September 12, 2021, at Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. A time of sharing will follow at 12PM. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. To leave an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »