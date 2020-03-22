Nancy Wallauer, 77, Mount Joy, formerly of Silver Spring, MD, died peacefully, Thursday March 19, 2020 at Conestoga View Nursing & Rehabilitation, Lancaster. She was the loving wife of William A. "Bill" Wallauer, and they celebrated 47 years of marriage July 2019.
Born in Queens, NY, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Lorraine (Rivinius) Ingrassellino, and was a graduate of West Islip High School, West Islip, NY. Nancy was an executive secretary for ManorCare Health Service, Silver Spring, MD, and was also employed by the Central Intelligence Agency in Bonn, Germany and Langley, VA.
After moving with her husband to the Mount Joy area she was employed at Masonic Villages, Elizabethtown. Nancy enjoyed sewing, knitting, and gardening, and was known to be a better cook than her mother-in-law, who herself was a wonderful cook.
Surviving in addition to her husband Bill, is a son Michael E. Woolston (Tina), Phoenix, AZ; two grandsons, Jonathan & Jason; and two sisters, Gayle Johnson, Wilkes-Barre, and Joanne White, Moriarty, NM. She was preceded in death by a sister Pat.
Services and interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.
