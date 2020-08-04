Nancy W. Koch, 90, formerly of Strasburg, passed away at Oak Leaf Manor North, on Saturday, August 1, 2020. She was born in Lancaster to the late Robert C. and Anna (Boyd) Weiser. Her husband, William T. Koch, Jr. died in 1977.
She graduated from the former Strasburg High School and worked as a clerical assistant at Armstrong World Industries in the General Office for 36 years. After retirement, she continued to work part time at the Host Resort, for Dr. Raymond Good Optometrist in Strasburg, and at the PA Dutch Convention & Visitors Bureau.
Nancy was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Strasburg for over 50 years. She was a former member in the Paul R. Strubel Post 8710 VFW Ladies Auxiliary and the Strasburg Fire Company Auxiliary. She also was a member of ABWA.
She loved to spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Nancy also enjoyed shopping, playing Pinochle, traveling and going to the beach.
Surviving Nancy are her son, William T. Koch III, husband of Donna C. (Bechtold), Strasburg, and her grandchildren, Angela Koch-Brower, wife of Jason, Newark, DE, and Andrew T. Koch, husband of Erin (Pelen), Dallastown; and her great-grandchildren, Braedon W. Koch and Finley Grace Koch, Dallastown
Nancy's family extends a heartfelt thank you to the wonderful staff of Oak Leaf Manor North for the exceptional care given to her over the past 11 years.
A graveside service will take place Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 11 AM in Strasburg Cemetery, West Franklin St., Strasburg, PA, with Rev. Robert K. Bronkema officiating. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 101 S. Decatur St., Strasburg, PA 17579.
To send online condolences, please visit: BachmanSnyder.com717-687-7644
A living tribute »