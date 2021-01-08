In the end, we all become stories.
Nancy VanAlstyne Crossley, 88, of Homestead Village, Lancaster, wrote her final words on our hearts on December 31, 2020. Born in Bridgeport, CT, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Ida VanAlstyne.
After graduating from Warren Harding High School, she commuted via train to attend Southern Connecticut State Teachers' College in New Haven, where she met her husband, Charles. Hours of studies and sailing The Sound from the Housatonic Boat Club resulted in two teaching careers, a wedding, and a family.
Arriving in Lancaster County in 1971, Nancy raised her family, worked in various jobs, and participated in many activities. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles in 1989.
During this time, she worked as the Executive Director of Environmental Services at Ephrata Community Hospital, retiring in 1994. She served as President of the Ephrata Women's Club. In 2001, Nancy reconnected with lifelong family friend, Howard Miller, and enjoyed years of travel.
Nancy is survived by one sister, Edith Gill of New Hampshire; two children, David Crossley of Lancaster, and Carol Paitsel (David) of Millersville; grandchildren; Connie, Charles, and Julia, and eight great-grandchildren.
A celebration will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions are welcomed by Penn Manor Education Foundation, P.O. Box, 1001 Millersville, PA 17551, or the charity of your choice. To Leave an online condolence please visit: www.CremationLancasterPA.com
