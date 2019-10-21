Nancy V. Bair, 76, passed away at Lancashire Hall on Saturday, October 12, 2019. She was a graduate of Elizabethtown High School class of 1961.
She was the wife of the late G. Timothy Bair. Born in Elizabethtown, PA, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Mary Martin.
Nancy was a woman of great faith and was well known for witnessing this past 2 1/2 years while residing at Lancashire Hall. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, Lancaster.
Nancy is survived by two children: Jeffrey Bair and Tracey Bair-Barshinger. She is also survived by a brother Dennis Martin, his wife Cathy and sons Greg and Chris.
In lieu of any services the family would ask you take a minute of your time and play the song by MercyMe, "I Can Only Imagine" and think of Nancy.