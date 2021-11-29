Nancy Towler Moeller, 93, of New Holland, passed away on November 24, 2021, a twenty-five-year resident of Garden Spot Village.
Born in Salt Lake City, Utah, she was the daughter of the late Colonel Harry H. Towler, MD and Maurine M. (Peel) Towler.
She was the loving wife of the late Arthur F. Moeller, Jr., with whom she was married on July 16, 1949 and shared sixty five years of marriage until the time of his passing on July 5, 2014.
Nancy studied music at the University of Texas. She was a piano teacher and taught first grade at Caernarvon Elementary School. She enjoyed playing piano, gardening, and her vast library. Her quiet but strong faith never left her. Most importantly, she was a very devoted grandmother. Nancy was very proud to have grown up on many Army bases throughout the United States and the Philippines.
Nancy is survived by her children: Maurine M. Van Dyke wife of Gary P. Van Dyke of Churchtown and Arthur F. Moeller III husband of Lisa (Robertshaw) Moeller of New Florence, grandchildren: Arthur F. Moeller IV, Sarah Van Dyke, Douglas Moeller and Nicholas Van Dyke.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she is predeceased by her brother: Harry H. Towler, Jr. and his wife Marybell Towler, and sister-in-law: Gloria Moeller Bielstein and her husband Walter Bielstein.
The family would like to thank Garden Spot Village for 25 years of love and care for Nancy and Arthur.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Garden Spot Village Benevolent Fund by calling Janine Ziegler at 717-355-6288.
A graveside service will be held at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South in San Antonio, TX.
Groff High Funeral Home in New Holland, PA and Porter Loring Mortuary in San Antonio, TX are entrusted with the funeral arrangements.