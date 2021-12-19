Nancy Taylor Deaver, age 86, passed away peacefully on December 10th, 2021 in the presence of her loving family. She was the devoted wife of Everette Allen Deaver, with whom she celebrated 64 years of adventurous marriage. The daughter of the late Ava Howard Taylor and Will Thomas Taylor, Nancy was a native of Knoxville, Tennessee.
A 1953 graduate of West High School in Knoxville, Nancy attended the University of Tennessee, earning a business degree while also being the first-ever sophomore president of the university's Tri Delta sorority. In her senior year of college, Nancy courageously took a leave from the university to pursue her passion for flying and travel, joining American Airlines' highly selected team of stewardesses.
Throughout her early adult life, Nancy was a passionate international traveler, pursuing trips across Europe with lifelong friends. Prior to attending college, Nancy frequented Europe, visiting France, Italy, Scotland, and England. These trips fueled Nancy’s passion for travel, which would later play a crucial role in her motivation to move her young family numerous times around the country and abroad in support of her husband’s advancing career with Armstrong World Industries.
On September 6th, 1957, Nancy married Allen. Shortly after, she joined her husband on his first military assignment as an officer at Aberdeen Proving Grounds in Maryland. Following this, Allen was placed on temporary assignment in Huntsville Alabama which allowed Nancy to return to the University of Tennessee to complete her business degree. Nancy then joined Allen at his permanent military assignment in the Army Ordnance Missile Command in Huntsville AL. During this time, Nancy served as the Private Secretary to the Vice President of Thiokol Chemical.
In the 1960s, Nancy’s role expanded to wonderful wife and mother as she and Allen welcomed their children, Allen, Jr., Chip, and Susan, into the world. As a devoted wife and mother, Nancy supported her husband’s lifelong career at Armstrong and moved their young family 17 times, including major moves to Sewanee and Winchester, TN, Gulf Breeze, FL twice, Pensacola, Fl, Greenville, SC, Lancaster, PA three times, and England twice to Shotley Bridge and Darlington, respectively. In 1980, her family permanently settled in Lancaster. During all of their life adventures, Nancy maintained her true role of a "professional mother," in every sense of the word.
In the community, Nancy was a member of the Highland Presbyterian Church, the Lancaster Country Club, the Four Seasons Garden Club, the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and served on the Boards of the Lancaster Day Care Center and the Lancaster Humane League. Her biggest passion was for animals’ rights, which she advocated for and supported through many different local and national organizations.
In addition, Nancy managed the day-to-day finances for the household, and at age 50, she became self-taught in all intricacies of stock market investing. Then, for over two decades, she personally analyzed and traded stocks to successfully grow an investment portfolio. Nancy was also an avid bridge player and crossword fanatic and enjoyed relaxing in the sun, working in the yard and playing with her dogs.
Nancy adored and cherished her children and 7 grandchildren, loving and supporting them in all areas of life and they relished the time they spent with her. But most importantly, Nancy maintained a love and endearment for her dogs that far surpassed her love for anything besides her family.
People closest to Nancy knew that she maintained a witty sense of humor and pragmatic, yet affectionate outlook on life and its challenges. Nancy’s family has learned a lot from her life lessons, which include:
*Always save cardboard boxes, you never know when you might need one. *Monochromatic fashion is tasteful. When paired monochromatically, Vans and Uggs can be tasteful too. *You can’t live without a good heating pad. *A girl can never get too much sun. *Chocolate is a food group. *Dogs are people too. *A little extra butter and salt can taste good on anything. *Doggy bags are called doggy bags for a reason. They are not for people. *You can get a lot done between 3 am and 6 am while everyone is sleeping. *If it’s not kind, necessary, or true, don't say it. *But most importantly, a good southern euphemism can sum up any situation.
She is survived and lovingly missed by her husband Allen, Sr., and three children: son Allen Deaver, Jr., (Debbie) of Brentwood, TN and their daughters Sydney Deaver of Nashville, TN and Claire Deaver Whalen (Patrick) of Chicago, IL; son Chip Deaver (Cassie) of University Park, TX, and their daughter Riley Deaver of Dallas, TX, son Will Deaver (Meryl) of Denver, CO, and son Beau Deaver of University Park, TX; and daughter Susan Deaver and her son Drew Lemon and daughter Taylor Lemon of Lancaster, PA, and her loyal golden retriever, Scotty who was by her side every step of the way. Nancy is preceded in death by her daughter Nancy Carole Deaver, who died as an infant.
The family will have a private interment at a later date located at Highland Presbyterian Church Memorial Garden. Tributes may be directed to Highland Presbyterian Church, 500 Roseville Road, Lancaster, PA 17601, or The Delaware Valley Golden Retriever Rescue, 60 Vera Cruz Rd., Reinholds, PA 17569.
