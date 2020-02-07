Nancy T. Renier, 85, of Quarryville, entered into rest on February 5, 2020. Born in Lancaster County, she was the daughter of the late Horace P. and Evelyn M. (Dinsmore) Tollinger. She was the loving wife of the late Lee Roy Renier for 29 years.
Nancy was a 1952 graduate of Solanco High School. She went on to work for Hubley Toys in Lancaster, and then retired from Exide Battery after 20 years of employment. She was a member of the Ancient Order of the Croaking Frog. Nancy enjoyed crossword puzzles, Jeopardy and traveling with Lee.
Nancy is survived by 4 children: Joni Latham of Nottingham; Denise, wife of Martin Sennett of Bel Air, MD; Mark McVey of Peach Bottom; and Carl McVey, Jr. of Quarryville. Also surviving are 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by 2 daughters, Carolyn Jamison and LuAnn Keys, and a brother, Arthur Tollinger.
Traditional interment will be private in the Quarryville Cemetery. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Assoc., 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603. Online guestbook at: www.dewalds.com
