Nancy Swope Fitzkee January 17,1930–April 16, 2020

Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, Nancy Swope Fitzkee passed from this earth on April 16, 2020 at age 90 after a brief illness. She died quietly in her retirement community in Lancaster, PA. She will be remembered for her positive attitude, kindness, practical approach to life, keen wit, humor, and unfailing graciousness.
Nancy was born on her family's farm near Marietta, PA on January 17, 1930. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clayton E. and Ruth E. (Landis) Swope and her brother, Gene (Dottie) Swope. She is survived by her devoted husband of nearly 70 years, Edward F. Fitzkee; brother, Bob (Peggy) Swope; sister, Julie (Demie) Rodkey; children, Dave (Cindy) Fitzkee, Diane Fitzkee, and Janice (Ray) Brown; six grandchildren: Kim, Joanne, Laura, Lindsey, Stephanie, and Stacy; and many great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces.
Nancy spent her early years helping with chores on the family's farm along the Susquehanna River and going to school, where she forged lifelong friendships. Life on the farm instilled the virtues of a strong work ethic, thrift, and ingenuity that served her well throughout her life. After graduating high school, she earned an Associate's Degree in laboratory technology from Elizabethtown College, where she met her future husband, Ed. They married in 1950. After living in Seaford, DE for four years, they moved to Kennett Square, PA where they lived until they returned to Lancaster County in 1995.
Nancy was a full time homemaker for many years before accepting a position as laboratory technician at New Bolton Center campus of the University of Pennsylvania Veterinary School. She enjoyed that work and was respected by her colleagues. She also enjoyed gardening, volunteering with various church functions/committees at the Presbyterian Church of Kennett Square, garden club, bridge club, and exercise groups. She and Ed travelled extensively after retirement, including a "bucket list" trip to Alaska and trips to Europe to trace Ed's combat trail during World War II.
Nancy's greatest passion was for her husband and family. Whether cooking for holidays, hosting family visits, baby-sitting grandchildren, preparing Sunday dinners, or attending family reunions, Nancy was happiest when she was with her family. Time spent together at the cabin on the lake in Maine created many cherished family memories. We are grateful for those memories, for her loving support, and for modeling a life of commitment and service.
The family wishes to express deep gratitude to the staff of Homestead Village, Supportive Services, and Young House/Apostle Care Center for their loving care throughout the years and, most especially, during Nancy's final hours.
A memorial service will be held at a later date to celebrate Nancy's life. To leave an on-line Condolence please go to:www.CremationLancasterPA.com
A living tribute »