Nancy Sneath-Horner

Nancy Jane Miller Sneath Horner, 91, passed away on Sunday, January 17, 2021 surrounded by her loving sons and daughters-in-law. Born in Lancaster and a lifelong resident of Millersville, she was the daughter of the late Amos K. and Anna Hebel Miller and the wife of Richard Glick Sneath who died in 1968 and H. James Horner who died in 2011.
After her mother died when she was 11 years old, she took over the responsibility of keeping house and caring for her younger sister. She was forced to quit school and learned to cook on a coal stove, taught by a neighbor. She worked as a waitress and at an umbrella factory as a teen. She met Richard G. Sneath, the love of her life, whom she married in 1949 at the age of 20 and went on to have two sons born in 1954 and 1957 that she adored.
Nancy joined the Penn Manor family in 1962 in the food service department. In 1970, Nancy came to her senses and realizing the error in her ways, transferred to the custodial/maintenance department. Nancy became the day custodian at Millersville Middle School, retiring in 1992.
After her husband's passing in 1968, she started the journey of raising two rambunctious boys on her own. Needless to say, these two boys didn't make it easy. She was blessed with help from her cherished younger sister, Betty and her extraordinary husband, Donald (Goodie) Good.
In 1985, she married H. James Horner, who brought her joy and shared 26 years of marriage until his death in 2011. Everyone she knew saw the value in her God- given gifts, although she considered herself a "back-seater". She was loved by all. She filled her days through her giving and love of others. She was an amazing cook, specializing in PA Dutch cuisine. She would never forget a birthday and knew just how to make each special occasion unique to that loved one. Her faith was important to her and helped carry her through life's challenges.
Another source of incredible pride were her three granddaughters: Melissa, Nicole and Amber. Countless hours were devoted to her grandchildren leaving her indelible imprint on each of them. She had a wonderful and loving relationship with her daughters-in-law, Melissa (Miss) and Susan (Sue).
She was known for her numerous "Nancy-isms". One notable expression was: when giving away food and thinking that you wouldn't like it – she would tell you to "just chuck it" (of course it was always delicious).
She is survived by her sons: Dennis L. (Susan) Sneath, Mountville, and Brian R. (Melissa) Sneath, Lancaster. Two grandchildren: Nicole Black (Adam) and Amber Arnold (Doug). Great-grandchildren: Teagan and Quinn.
She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Melissa Sneath and siblings: Ruth, Bill and Paul Miller, Grace Evans, Betty Good, beloved niece, Barbara Douglas, best friends, Jackie Stetz and Alta Herr.
She will be sadly missed by her many nieces, nephews, lifelong friends & "granddogs".
The family will hold a private Funeral service for Nancy that will be officiated by Sr. Pastor Kerry Leeper. A livestream of the service will be made available by watching at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/25308755 beginning at 3 p.m. on Thursday, January 21, 2021. A private family interment will be held at Millersville Community Church Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions in Nancy's name may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17603.
