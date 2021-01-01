Nancy S. Ebersol, 19, of 1914 Cider Press Road, Manheim, passed away Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at UPMC Hospital of Harrisburg. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Eli P. and Lena K. Stoltzfoos Ebersol. She was a member of the Old Order Amish Church and was employed at Hilltop Acres Groceries.
Besides her parents, she is survived by; ten siblings, Elam, Fannie Ruth, Rachel, Marian, Miriam, Susanna, Eli Jr., Verna, Lena, Linda all at home; paternal grandparents, Elam and Emma Lena Ebersol of Bird-in-Hand; maternal grandparents, Daniel and Fannie Stoltzfoos of Leola.
The funeral service will be private from the late home with interment in Mount Joy Cemetery. Furman's – Leola
A living tribute »