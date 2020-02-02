Nancy Ruth Martin, 71, of Faith Friendship Ministries, Mountville, passed away peacefully in her sleep, overcome by a recent diagnosis of cancer, on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Lancashire Hall. She was born in Lincoln, daughter of the late Eli S. and Ruth Dussinger Martin. She was employed by Farmer's First Bank, R.W. Sauder's Eggs, Indian Springs Golf Club and Faith Friendship Ministries. Nancy graduated from Warwick High School, Class of 1966 as a high honor roll student. She attended Hess Mennonite Church and Landisville Mennonite Church where she served her church by teaching Bible school and participating in the Prayer Partner's Sunday school class. Nancy also enjoyed the Sewing Circle, quilting and other church activities.
She leaves behind a caring church family at Landisville Mennonite Church, who loved her unconditionally. Nancy suffered most of her adult life with mental illness and had a love for Jesus and looked forward to going to heaven. In the last eight years, Nancy lived with other guests and friends at Faith Friendship Ministries, where Steve and Patty Dietch were directors and currently, Gwendolyn Didden is the director, who lovingly care for those beautiful people. Nancy considered those loving, kind people her extended family.
The Family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Lancaster General Hospital, Lancashire Hall and Hospice and Community Care for caring for her.
The Family also invites you to show love, care, and honor to anyone with mental health needs and to support their caregivers.
Nancy is survived by one brother: Larry (Sally Zook) Martin, New Holland. One sister: Dona Martin (Herb) Fisher, Lititz. Five nieces.
The Celebration of Life Service will be held at Landisville Mennonite Church, 3320 Bowman Rd., Landisville on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. with Pastor Ron Adams, officiating. Visitation will be held from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. Private interment in Hess Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to: Faith Friendship Ministries, PO Box 567, Mountville, PA 17554. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit:
