Nancy Rainbolt Newcomer

Daughter, sister wife, mother, homemaker, grandmother and partner; Nancy fulfilled all of the important positions with pride. Nothing came ahead of her family. Family was what made her life meaningful. What a wonderful gift!
She was the wife of Gene, and the mother of; Brad (Karen) and Brian (Kim). Her two sisters, Marty Epler and Libby Kettering were always in her life. Her six grandchildren provided many years of joy for Nancy; Megan Breslin, Mallory Wierzbricki, Luke Newcomer, Kevin Newcomer, Jesse Newcomer and Jason Newcomer.
Content to do with less so her family could have more of her time and love. She worked alongside of her husband and boys as they built their own home. She and a friend did wallpapering to provide some of the extras for their families. Extras like a cross country trip, and a camper for family outings. Cooking, cleaning and laundry were here areas of expertise. Mealtime was a time we rewarded her with praise and thanks for caring for us and putting us first. Worldly goods were desired but did not dominate her wants. Family was it! If you were able to ask her, she would most likely say she would like to go back to the 3rd floor apartment that overlooked her neighborhood and whistle for her boys to come home. Those were some of the happiest years of her life.
Foster mother, neighborhood participant, den mother, cookie baker and Joycette were all titles she earned. She also loved aerobics and Curves before Parkinson's and dementia robbed her of her abilities.
Playing with her grandchildren was the ice cream on the cake. Making dress up fashions for the granddaughters, special outings with the grandsons, playing games with them and looking forward to the next visit dominated a period in her life.
How sad it has been to watch her decline. Physical challenges, mental challenges and reduced social interaction have all led to more isolation. If you can do anything to honor Nancy's life-visit and show your respect for those less fortunate than you.
Through the good times and bad, I want to thank Nancy for sharing her life with me. Who would have thought these two young kids could have forged such a fulfilling life. Love, commitment and respect are the core values of our marriage. Thanks, Gene
A living tribute »