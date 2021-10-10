Nancy Moore Glotfelter, wife of the late Lester Austin Glotfelter, and mother of two sons, Craig and Matthew, died October 7, 2021, age 95, at the Colonial Nursing Home & Rehabilitation Center, York. Craig and his wife Tina blessed Nancy with three grandchildren, Paul, Angela, and Maria.
She was the daughter of the late Paul C. Moore and Anna Helwig Moore.
In addition to her sons and grandchildren, Nancy is survived by two sisters, Lois Sload of Texas and Margaret Gable of the Columbia area. She was also preceded in death by siblings, Jean, Grace, Lucy, Ella, Paul and Doris.
Nancy was a member of the Evangelical Free Church of Hershey.
Following her cremation, private graveside rites will be held at the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
Trefz & Bowser Funeral Home, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Hummelstown, is handling the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Semper Fi & America’s Fund, 825 College Blvd., Suite 102 PMB 609, Oceanside, CA 92057.
