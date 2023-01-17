Nancy Minerva Waters, 95, formerly of Marietta, passed away on January 16, 2023 at Oak Hill Village, Middletown. Born in Lewes, DE, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Annie Louise (Maze) Drain. Nancy was the wife of the late Albert C. Waters, Sr. who passed away on March 14, 1988. Nancy is survived by two children, Charles Waters, Sr., husband of Su-Ann of Mount Joy and Christina Van Brakle, wife of John E. of Steelton. Also surviving are four grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Albert C. Waters, Jr. and her siblings.
Services will be private in Lewes, Delaware. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
