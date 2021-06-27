Nancy Mast Kraybill, 95, Lititz, died at Luther Acres on June 24, from complications of a stroke followed by a broken hip, with her loving family by her side. Born in Lancaster on February 10, 1926, she was the daughter of Jacob K. and Maude Roop Mast of Christiana.
After attending grade school in Christiana and graduating from Coatesville High School in 1944, she studied art at Penn State where she was a member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority. In early 1946 she met Herb Kraybill, a handsome, redheaded Navy pilot who was returning to Penn State following the war. Shortly after her college graduation in 1948, Herb and Nancy married. They lived and worked in New York City for several years before returning to their native Lancaster County, living first in Lancaster and settling in Lititz in 1955.
After their 4th and final child was born, Nancy returned to college, earning her teaching certification from Millersville State Teachers College. She taught one year of nursery school at the old Lititz Rec Center, and one year of kindergarten at Lititz Elementary School. For the next 22 years she taught art at Rothsville, John Beck and Lititz Elementary schools in the Warwick School District.
She enjoyed painting, sewing, knitting, baking, reading, playing bridge and Scrabble, aerobic dancing, swimming laps at Woodridge, riding the waves at Stone Harbor, attending shows at the Fulton, and the activities of her grandchildren. After retiring, she started playing tennis, and she particularly enjoyed traveling with Herb to visit friends and family, and to dozens of Elderhostels all over the world.
She was an exhibitor in the early days of the Lititz Village Art Show and participated in several American Business Club theatrical productions in the 1960s. She was a long time member of Salem United Church of Christ in Rohrerstown, where she volunteered in the nursery, library and for the annual bazaar.
Nancy was a loving, ever-present caregiver for husband Herb until his death in 2012 from Alzheimer's. She was also predeceased by her parents, brother Richard Mast and his wife Jan, and sister-in-law Eileen Mast. Surviving are her brother, Thomas Mast, Prior Lake, Minnesota, and her children: Steve and wife Bonnie Kraybill, Lititz; Doug and wife Barb Kraybill, New Holland; Nancy Sabb, Elizabethtown; and Kathy and husband Bill Szydlo, Northfield, Minnesota. She is also survived by grandchildren, Ben, Jaime (Matt), Zak (Emily), Jasmine (Mike), Dashia (Damon) and Andre (Rachel) Kraybill, Mike Sabb, Danny, Caleb (Kelsey) and Eli Szydlo, Chuck (Brittany) Bellito, Christina (Josiah) Rosales, and Angelo (Autumn) Matthews, and by great-grandchildren Arthur, Andre, Aubrey, Maya, Tessie, Adelicia, Solomon, Maggie, and Sheppy.
Nancy was much loved by her children and grandchildren and will be greatly missed.
Arrangements for a memorial service at a later date are pending.
If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to: The Four Diamonds Fund, Hershey Medical Center, 500 University Drive, Hershey, PA 17033; or to Salem UCC Rohrerstown, 2312 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603. To leave a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
