Nancy Marie Lusk, 82, a Lancaster, PA native, passed away on April 16th 2022. The family wants to express their deepest gratitude for all of the kindness provided by Nancy's caregivers, DaVita dialysis, LGH, neighbors, friends and her extended family.
Nancy was born on June 25th, 1939, was the daughter of Richard and Mary (Reese) Spangler. She was the fourth of six children. Her siblings included Mary Doerr, Dolores Denuel, Rose Marie Mustard, Richard Spangler, Jr., and Margaret Walls. She was married in June of 1963 to Charles E. Lusk with whom she had four children, Anne M. Lusk, Susan M. Stafford (married to Craig), David C. Lusk (married to Margaret), Thomas E. Lusk (married to Mary). She had eight grandchildren, Kenneth D. and Matthew R. Berkenstock, Alexander and Shaun Stafford, Jarod, Carissa, Joshua and Jedda Lusk. Her bull terriers filled her life with a lot of joy, laughs and entertainment. Her grand-dogs are Jacky Lee, Pinky Lee and Delilah. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother and sisters, Mary and Dolores.
Nancy graduated from Lancaster Catholic High School and enjoyed her many years at Armstrong World Industries, St. Joseph Hospital and Lancaster General Health. Her favorite job was being the ice cream lady at Hempfield Elementary School. Nancy had many hobbies and talents which included volunteering, walking, traveling, quilting, baking, flower arranging, and she could master any craft project. Her greatest joys in life, however, were her children. She enjoyed a close loving relationship with her family and found great joy in the events and gatherings they participated in together.
All are welcomed to the Mass of Christian Burial at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 2111 Millersville Pike, Lancaster, PA 17603, on Saturday, April 30th 2022 at 11AM with The Rev. Lawrence W. Sherdel as Celebrant. The family will receive friends from 10am-11am at the church.
A Celebration of Life will follow Mass from 12:30pm-3pm. Please RSVP by Tuesday, April 26th to Anne Lusk via email at annemlusk@gmail.com to be included in the celebration of life.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Nancy's memory may be made to Lancaster Catholic High School 650 Juliette Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601, ABBCI at LGH Foundation, 2110 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601 or the Water Street Rescue Mission, 210 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603.
