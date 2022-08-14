Nancy Marie (Evans) Grant, 94, died peacefully on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, with her family at her side.
Born in Chambersburg, PA, to Ada (Peiffer) and LeRoy Evans, she was the eldest of three siblings: "Jingle," Sally, and "Bud" Evans.
Nancy graduated as an RN from Temple School of Nursing, Philadelphia, where she met her late husband of 65 years and soulmate, John "Jack" Grant DDS. The two married and moved to Ephrata, halfway between their respective families. There, John set up his dental practice while Nancy was kept busy raising their five girls: Nancy Gene (husband, Glenn Wenger), Diane Marie Grant (husband, Gene Groeschel), Jill Evans Grant, Susan Eileen Wert (partner, Mark Taylor), and Heather Yates (husband, Todd Lindsley). In addition to caring for her "Grant Clan" and handling all the bookkeeping for the dental office, Nancy found time to volunteer in the local PTA, at the Ephrata Community Hospital, and as a Girl Scout leader. Nancy was active in her church as a Sunday school teacher and a member of the church choir for years.
She will be lovingly remembered for her grace, her generous heart, and her devotion to family. Nancy was happiest outdoors puttering in her gardens, vacationing with her family, and enjoying her life at Happy Hollow Farm with her loved ones (including her precious four-legged friends, especially Scarlett). Singing and dancing were part of her life, which she passed on to her offspring, who all easily imagine her now in the arms of Jack jitterbugging to a Big Band oldie.
After 59 years, Nancy and Jack moved to Landis Homes, Lititz, where she continued her volunteer work helping purchase groceries for those less able. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Lancaster.
Nancy leaves her daughters and their spouses, her grandchildren, Adam Wenger (wife, Grace Freed-Brown), Eli Wenger, Matthew Wert (wife, Chris), Joshua Wert (wife, Abby), Beth Wert, Cooper Lindsley (wife, Rachel), Greta Lindsley, and Lou Lindsley; along with her three great-grandchildren, Hunter Wert, Imogene and Julian Wenger. Nancy was predeceased by her parents; sisters, Jingle and Sally; brother Bud, and grandson, Aaron Joel.
A visitation will be held on Monday, August 22, 2022, from 5:30 to 7:00 PM at Stradling Funeral Home, 201 Church Avenue, Ephrata. A Celebration of Life will be held at First Presbyterian Church at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Nancy's memory may be made to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17602 or Landis Homes Caring Fund, 1001 E. Oregon Road, Lititz, PA 17543.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.