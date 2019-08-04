Nancy Marie (Brenner) Thompson

Nancy Marie Thompson, 86, of Lititz went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the Luther Acres Healthcare Center in Lititz, PA. Born in Lancaster, PA on Nov 6, 1932, she was the daughter of late Irvin Harold Brenner, Sr. and Edna Viola (Mowery) Brenner.
Nancy was a longtime employee of RCA and a lifetime member of the Lititz Springs VFW Post 1463. She enjoyed fishing and crabbing for many years at the Delaware shores, cooking and baking, knitting and crocheting, and spending time with her family.
Nancy was the widow of William Thompson. She was predeceased by one brother, Donald Brenner, and long-time companion, Jack Yoder. She is survived by three sons and one daughter: Dennis Leese (Deb Becker) of Lancaster, PA; Denise Revely of The Colony, TX; Delmar "Del" Leese (Cathy) of Mechanicsburg, PA; Darryl Leese (Patti) of Columbia, PA; six grandchildren, Stephanie Hartsough, Hope Aston, Christopher Leese, Ty Leese, Kelly Leese, Katrina Rynier and 7 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two brothers, Harold (Tim) Brenner (Trudy) of Ronks, PA; Irvin (Sonny) Brenner, Jr. (Betty) of Lancaster, PA; and three sisters, Ruth Burns of West Deptford, NJ; Mary Ann Gilgore (William) of York, PA; and Bette Dorsey of Quarryville, PA and one sister-in-law, Shirley Brenner of Willow Street, PA.
A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 11:30 AM on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Trinity E.C. Church, 44 East Orange St., Lititz, PA 17543. Nancy's family will receive friends from 10:30 to 11:30 AM at the church. Private interment will take place in Conestoga Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Hospice organization of your choice or Trinity E.C. Church.
