Nancy Mae Bixler, 75, of Lancaster, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Henry and Margaret Baker.
She worked for F.W. Woolworth Company for over 20 years and in other various retail locations as a cashier. She enjoyed listening to oldies and Christmas music, and spending time with her family. She will be dearly missed.
Nancy is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Roger Wayne Bixler; her son Roger W. Bixler II (Jennifer); her brother James Henry (Jessie); her four sisters, Joetta Henry, Betty Shaub (Howard), Cheryl Kneisley, and Debra Henry; along with her one granddaughter Megan Bixler.
A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. The Visitation hour will begin at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Conestoga Memorial Park immediately following the service.
Please visit Nancy's Memorial page at