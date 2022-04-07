Nancy MacHatton

Nancy C. MacHatton, 85, San Antonio, TX formerly of Leola, PA, passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022. Born in Catawissa PA, she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Anna (George) Cornelison.
Nancy was the widow of Robert Bruce MacHatton to whom she was married for 56 years. Her main career was homemaker, and in her later years she loved volunteering with SOAR sending packages to our troops overseas, lunching with her Red Hat ladies, neighbors, friends and coworkers from the Amish Barn, doing jigsaw puzzles and spending time with family.
She will be lovingly missed by her daughter, Cynthia MacHatton and son-in-law, Paul Blasingim of San Antonio whom she lived with since 2019; son-in-law, Michael Mackovitch and two grandchildren, Devin and Annika of Sunnyvale, CA. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Lydia Mackovitch, and brother, Edwin Donald Cornelison.
Funeral services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Apr. 9, 2022 at Furman Home for Funerals, 59 W. Main St., Leola, PA. Viewings: Friday, 6 8 p.m. and Saturday, 9:30 10:30 a.m. all at Furman's. Burial will take place in the Lower Path Valley Cemetery in Franklin County. Memorials welcomed to: The USO, PO Box 96860, Washington DC 20077-7677. Furman's Leola
