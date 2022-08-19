Nancy M. Tavella, 92, of Manheim, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 15, 2022. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Paul B. and Erla Ritter Myers. Nancy had been employed by the Manheim Central and Warwick School Districts until her retirement in 1992. Nancy was a long-time member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Manheim. She was an active member of her community, volunteering at the Manheim Historical Society and Manheim Community Library, and as a Cub Scout Leader. She led an active life that included camping, hiking, and swimming. Following retirement, she volunteered at Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming and Glacier National Park and Big Hole National Battlefield in Montana. Her hobbies included painting, gardening, and reading. Her favorite hobby was gathering with and loving her family.
Surviving are three sons, Douglas, husband of Lorie Tavella of Effort, PA, Michael, husband of N. Amanda Grimmer of Hatboro, PA, and Stephen of Dummerston, Vermont, a daughter Cynthia, wife of Joel B. Garrett of James Creek, PA, eight grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and a brother James Myers of Burlington, Vermont. She is preceded in death by her brother Barry L. Myers.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Nancy's memory to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 90 South Charlotte Street, Manheim, PA 17545. To send the family online condolences, please visit www.BuchFuneral.com.