Nancy M. Summy, 92, formerly of Ephrata, PA, passed away at Masonic Village in Elizabethtown, PA, on Sunday, February 7, 2021.
She was the loving wife of the late Raymond R. Summy, who passed away April 27, 2009 and daughter of the late Charles L. and Elsie K. (Boose) Myers.
She is survived by a sister, Carol Ruth; eight nieces; and four nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, Nancy was preceded in death by two sisters, Mildred (Myers) Simpson and Mary Ellen (Myers) Bixler.
She was a 1948 graduate of McCaskey High School in Lancaster, PA and worked as a secretary at the main office of Armstrong World Industries for 21 years and at the Jay Group for 18 years, both in Lancaster, PA.
Nancy was a former member of the First United Methodist Church in Ephrata, PA.
Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family and are under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
In lieu of flowers please send contributions to the Masonic Village Hospice, One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022.