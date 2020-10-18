Nancy M. Rote, 86, of Lancaster, formerly of Fremont Street (Cabbage Hill), passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Thursday, October 15, 2020. Nancy was born in Lancaster City and was the daughter of the late Robert Leed and Mary (McMullen) Hanrahan.
She was preceded in death by her longtime companion, James K. Walk, Sr. in 1998.
She attended J.P. McCaskey High School. Nancy held positions throughout her life for the Lancaster County Courthouse, Kunzler Meats, LGH, and Schick. She was a former member of Grace Evangelical Church, loved bingo, casinos, bowling, shopping, knitting and crocheting. She was an avid Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies fan and her children will always remember her attending all of their sporting events.
She is survived by four daughters, Cindy Neill, widow of Glenn, of Lancaster, Linda Archer, wife of Brian, of Refton, Kathy Opple, wife of Ron, of Mountville, Mary Walk of Lancaster, three sons, Jeff Rote, companion of Barbara Vazquez, of Lititz, John Walk, companion of Jessica, of Mountville, James Walk, Jr. husband of Darlene Brown, of Columbia, 16 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by daughter, Keri Rote, son, Steven Rote, and stepdaughter Rose Seachrist.
Funeral Services will be held at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 N. George St.. Millersville, PA 17551 at 12noon on Thursday, October 22, 2020. A viewing will be from 10am-12noon. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604. To send the family condolences, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
